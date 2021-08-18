Teenager denies murder over Derby crash death
A teenager has denied murdering a man who died from injuries sustained in a crash.
Gianne Obafial died in hospital on 28 July, nine days after he was involved in the collision on Mercian Way in Derby.
Lawson Byrd pleaded not guilty during an appearance at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old of Ash Close, Burton-upon-Trent, is set to go on trial on 17 January.
