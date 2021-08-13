BBC News

Covid: Mass vaccination programme to end at Derby Arena

Published
Related Topics
image captionLeisure activities will now be able to resume at the council-owned venue

Derby Arena's use as a mass Covid vaccination centre is to conclude at the end of this month, health bosses have announced.

More than half a million jabs have been given out at the sports venue since the start of January.

The final vaccinations will be given out on 25 August before the programme moves to the smaller Midland House in Derby.

Leisure activities will then be able to resume at the council-owned arena.

image captionAt one stage 17,000 jabs a week were being given out

Jabs at Derby Arena started on 7 January with patients from 30 local GP practices invited to attend.

It was also offered to people in other areas as part of the national booking system.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Midland House, in Nelson Street, would open for vaccinations on 26 August, with free parking made available nearby.

The building previously housed Derby Cathedral School, which is relocating to a new site.

image sourceDerbyshire Community Health Services NHS Trust
image captionVaccinations will move to Midland House, near Derby Railway Station

Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust said operations at Derby Arena would be scaled back in the days leading up to the switch.

Dr Robyn Dewis, the city council's director of public health, said: "The vaccination programme has been an incredibly efficient operation and all credit is due to the teams and individuals that have supported the effort."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.