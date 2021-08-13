Covid: Mass vaccination programme to end at Derby Arena
- Published
Derby Arena's use as a mass Covid vaccination centre is to conclude at the end of this month, health bosses have announced.
More than half a million jabs have been given out at the sports venue since the start of January.
The final vaccinations will be given out on 25 August before the programme moves to the smaller Midland House in Derby.
Leisure activities will then be able to resume at the council-owned arena.
Jabs at Derby Arena started on 7 January with patients from 30 local GP practices invited to attend.
It was also offered to people in other areas as part of the national booking system.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Midland House, in Nelson Street, would open for vaccinations on 26 August, with free parking made available nearby.
The building previously housed Derby Cathedral School, which is relocating to a new site.
Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust said operations at Derby Arena would be scaled back in the days leading up to the switch.
Dr Robyn Dewis, the city council's director of public health, said: "The vaccination programme has been an incredibly efficient operation and all credit is due to the teams and individuals that have supported the effort."
