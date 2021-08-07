Willington Wetlands to get new bridge and tower for beaver viewing
A viewing tower is to be built and an old five-mile (8km) walk reconnected at a wildlife haven awaiting the arrival of new beaver families.
Derbyshire Wildlife Trust is preparing to release two beaver families into an enclosed area of Willington Wetlands as early as September.
The charity has now received funding to improve the site for visitors.
It says a new bridge will allow "unhindered access" for the first time in over 20 years.
The former sand and gravel quarry has been transformed into a haven for birds, dragonflies and otters.
Now it is preparing to become home to the county's first beavers in 800 years, after the trust was awarded a licence from Natural England.
The £67,868 grant from the Veolia Environmental Trust will allow it to improve access for visitors.
The money will be spent on improving an existing track and creating a new path.
It will also fund the building of a bridge over the boundary brook and a new viewing tower.
The trust said the new bridge would link two halves of a broken bridleway, creating a five-mile circular loop for visitors.
Kate Lemon, regional manager of Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said: "It's a really important site for locals and we're delighted to be able to create more opportunities for them to enjoy their wild surroundings."
