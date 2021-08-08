BBC News

Selfie bid in Chesterfield public art project

Published
image sourceGetty Images
image captionChesterfield Borough Council said it wants "to celebrate the growth and prosperity of the town" with the selfie mosaic

Residents are being invited to share a selfie for a public art project.

The "Love Chesterfield Mosaic" is being created by the borough council, which hopes to encourage 1,200 people to submit a picture.

A virtual photo booth will be open throughout August, while people can also submit photos online.

Local landmarks will be available as backgrounds for the pictures to be displayed at the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre.

Kate Sarvent, from the council, said Chesterfield, famous for the crooked spire atop St Mary and All Saints Church, is a "thriving borough with a lot to look forward to".

"We want to celebrate our people and our places," she said.

