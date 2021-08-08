Selfie bid in Chesterfield public art project
Residents are being invited to share a selfie for a public art project.
The "Love Chesterfield Mosaic" is being created by the borough council, which hopes to encourage 1,200 people to submit a picture.
A virtual photo booth will be open throughout August, while people can also submit photos online.
Local landmarks will be available as backgrounds for the pictures to be displayed at the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre.
Kate Sarvent, from the council, said Chesterfield, famous for the crooked spire atop St Mary and All Saints Church, is a "thriving borough with a lot to look forward to".
"We want to celebrate our people and our places," she said.
