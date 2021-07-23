Man's body pulled from Torside Reservoir after overnight search
- Published
The body of a man has been pulled from a reservoir in Derbyshire, police have confirmed.
Emergency services carried out a search at Torside Reservoir, near Tintwistle, at about 22:00 on Thursday following reports a man had got into trouble while swimming.
Derbyshire Police said the man's body was recovered earlier on Friday and his family had been made aware.
Formal identification has yet to take place.
The force said its thoughts were with the man's loved ones and that a file was being prepared for the coroner.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had been involved in the overnight search but added the incident had now been handed over to police.
The death is the third water-related fatality in Derbyshire in the past week.
On Wednesday, the body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered from the River Trent near Swarkestone.
Three days before that, a man's body was pulled from a flooded quarry in Dove Holes, prompting the fire service to warn against swimming in open water during hot weather.
