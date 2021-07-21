River Trent: Body of 16-year-old boy recovered near Swarkestone
- Published
The body of a 16-year-old boy has been recovered from a river.
Police said officers were called to a stretch of the River Trent near Swarkestone, Derbyshire, at about 17:30 BST on Tuesday after reports of a person in difficulty in the water.
Specialist police teams and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service carried out extensive search and rescue efforts.
A force spokesman said the boy's body was found just after 11:30 on Wednesday.
His family has been made aware and specially-trained officers are liaising with them, but formal identification has not yet taken place.
It comes days after a man's body was pulled from a flooded quarry in Derbyshire, prompting the fire service to warn against swimming in open water during hot weather.
Fire and rescue area manager Clive Stanbrook said their thoughts and sympathy were with family and friends of the deceased.
He added: "Tragically this is the second water-related death in Derbyshire in a matter of days.
"Sadly, these incidents underline why we continue to warn people of the dangers of entering unknown water.
"Cold water shock, hidden debris and strong currents can cause even the strongest swimmer to get into difficultly."
