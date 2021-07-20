Daniel Hay: Ex-patient calls for under-review surgeon to be struck off
- Published
A woman who suffered complications after a hysterectomy 20 years ago is calling for the surgeon who operated on her to be struck off.
Stephanie Blood said she was left "frightened" and felt "like I was going to die" after surgery carried out by Daniel Hay in April 2001.
The 51-year-old, from Nottingham, hopes other women treated by the surgeon will come forward.
Nearly 400 women treated by Mr Hay are being contacted as part of a review.
The mother-of-two is the first of Mr Hay's former patients to share her identity, in the hope it gives other women the confidence to come forward.
Mrs Blood had an abdominal hysterectomy performed by Mr Hay at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham while he was a specialist registrar in obstetrics and gynaecology on rotation across the Mid Trent area.
She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) she suffered "for a long time after the operations", with the scarring left by the procedure requiring further surgery to treat.
"I would never let that man near me again with a barge pole," she said.
"I would like to see him dealt with and never, ever practise again.
"He has been doing these dangerous things and not acknowledging them."
Doctors reviewing Mrs Blood's case found all the complications "could have been avoided", and in 2004 she was awarded compensation of £33,000 to settle the matter.
'I suffered'
An investigation into Mr Hay by University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Trust (UHDB) found major concern that 50 women "are likely to have been harmed", with an interim report identifying "some concern" over a further 69.
The review is currently confined to 2015 to 2018, and Mrs Blood wants to see the scope widened so other women have a chance to speak.
"I hope nobody has suffered quite how I have suffered," she said.
Mr Hay has previously apologised via the Medical Defence Union - which is acting on his behalf - to women affected by the NHS investigation.
In a statement, Mr Hay - who said he had retired - asked for people to respect his privacy due to his "ongoing mental health issues".
The union said Mr Hay did not wish to comment further.
UHDB was approached for comment, but chose not to because Mrs Blood was not a patient of theirs.
The Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust has also been approached for comment.