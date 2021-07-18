'Critically endangered' Suffolk punch foal returns to farmyard
- Published
A "critically endangered" Suffolk punch foal has returned to his home.
Huxley was born at Chatsworth Estate, Derbyshire, in April.
After spending time with mum Eugenie in the stud farm, the pair have now come back to take up residence in the farmyard at the stately home.
According to the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), there are fewer than 500 purebred Suffolk punch horses registered in the UK, just 72 of which are females.
'Whinnying with excitement'
Rachel Kearsey, who works at Chatsworth's farmyard, said Huxley was beginning to settle into life on the estate.
"The farmyard team are thrilled to welcome back Eugenie and Huxley. Eugenie was pleased to return to the farmyard - whinnying with excitement when the trailer bought her back into the yard.
"Huxley has been a huge hit with visitors," she said.
"He was very shy to begin with but his cheeky personality is now showing through."