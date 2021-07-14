East Midlands paramedic told colleague she was 'fat porker'
A paramedic touched a female colleague's bottom and told her she was a "fat porker" who needed "to lose weight", a tribunal has heard.
Paul Winfield made a series of comments relating to the woman's weight in 2019.
A Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service (HCPTS) panel ordered him to undergo diversity and equality training.
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said it will "thoroughly review all findings".
The panel heard Mr Winfield, who has worked for EMAS since 2002, had made the colleague - an emergency care technician - cry on one occasion.
On another, he told her she needed bigger trousers and attempted to give her a pair of large men's trousers.
'Humiliate'
It heard that when her back pocket ripped after she caught her trousers on the ambulance door, Mr Winfield told his colleague she needed to lose weight.
The woman said he grabbed at the pocket and "touched her bottom at the same time".
Though she "was clear that she thought that [Mr Winfield] had touched her bottom by accident and there was nothing sexual about it", the panel heard she felt "absolutely disgusted" by the contact.
A publication of the panel's findings said Mr Winfield claimed his comments "had taken place in an environment of 'banter'".
However the panel determined his behaviour was "intended to humiliate" and he had made "inappropriate physical contact" with the woman.
It found Mr Winfield's fitness to practise was "currently impaired".
The report said: "It should have been very clear to [Mr Winfield], as it was to colleagues, how he was bullying [her] and how it affected her."
The panel ordered Mr Winfield to have monthly meetings with his supervisor.
Annette McKenzie, service delivery manager for EMAS, said they "take all allegations seriously" and "appropriate actions are taken" where concerns are raised.
"All our colleagues deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and bullying and harassment is totally unacceptable," she said.