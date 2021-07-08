Ilkeston stabbing: Two charged with murder after man stabbed
- Published
Two men have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Derbyshire.
Police said Byron Griffin, from East Leake, was found in Eyre's Gardens, Ilkeston, at about 12:40 BST on Sunday.
The 22-year-old was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but later died.
Derbyshire Police said the names of the charged men, aged 21 and 32 and both from Ilkeston, were not being released "at this time".
Another man, aged 29, has been arrested in connection with the incident, and is currently in police custody.
Zoe Cooke, Mr Griffin's mother, said the family was "absolutely devastated" by his death.
"Byron was loved by so many - to the point that one of his old teachers came to see me to pay his condolences despite him leaving school years ago," she said.
"[He] was my absolute heartbeat and our lives will never be the same again - the pain is absolutely unbearable."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.