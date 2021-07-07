Benjamin Orton: Third teenager charged with murder over boy's death
A third teenager has been charged with murder after a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed outside a cinema.
Benjamin Orton was attacked near the Odeon on Coppice Side, Swadlincote, at about 22:40 BST on 12 June.
Mr Orton was pronounced dead at the scene, while his injured friend, 20, was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 17-year-old who was previously charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice has now has been charged with murder.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at Derby Magistrates' Court later.
Two other boys, aged 16 and 17, have previously been charged with murder and attempted murder.
The opening of an inquest into the death of Mr Orton, from Swadlincote, at Derby Coroner's Court heard he died from "multiple stab wounds".
The court was told a post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 13 June gave a provisional cause of death of stab wounds, noting the "most significant" had injured the heart and right lung.
The inquest was adjourned until 30 July pending police investigations.
Derbyshire Police has urged anyone with information who has not yet contacted them to get in touch.
