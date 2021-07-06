London Marathon: Cancer diagnosis means 'now or never' for runner
A man with terminal colon cancer is training for what could be his only chance to complete the London Marathon.
Adam Ward was diagnosed in August 2020 and told he might only live for another two years.
As a result the 41-year-old intends to fulfil a lifelong ambition to run the marathon in October.
He said: "I've always wanted to run the London Marathon and with my cancer being terminal, it's now or, in a way, it could be never."
The senior footwear developer, from Woodville, south Derbyshire, was already planning to run for Macmillan Cancer Support, but his diagnosis has made his choice of charity more poignant.
He said: "Even though I'm ill, I'm feeling OK, so the more that I can give back while I can, the more I will do."
'Whatever it takes'
Mr Ward will run with his partner Vici and the pair are training together for the event.
"I now call her 'coach' - training together is just what I've needed," he said.
"[It's] given me a lot of focus and taken my mind off treatment.
"I've really found running helps settle my mind when I'm a bit stressed or worried."
Mr Ward, who has been inspired by his father Steve - who completed the race several times - added: "I used to be pretty good at running, but over the last year or so, having cancer and going through chemo has aged me and my body can't do what it used to do. However, I do see that as part of the challenge.
"We will be running, walking and crawling to that finish line... whatever it takes."
A record 50,000 runners are expected to take part in the race on 3 October, with another 50,000 invited to cover the 26.2 miles (42.2km) virtually.
