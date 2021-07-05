Ilkeston stabbing: Five arrested on suspicion of murder
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man found with a single stab wound.
Derbyshire Police said they discovered the 22-year-old victim in Eyre's Gardens, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, at about 12:40 BST on Sunday.
The man, from Loughborough, Leicestershire, was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where he later died.
The detained men - aged 19, 21, 22, 32 and 35 - remain in custody.
Officers believe the victim was stabbed during a disturbance at nearby Great Northern Close, where a police cordon is in place.
Det Ch Insp Sally Blaiklock said there were no wider concerns for public safety.
Police have appealed for witnesses, especially homeowners with CCTV or drivers with dashcam footage who may have been in the area at the time.
