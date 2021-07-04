Fears for future of Darley Abbey pub in monastery remains
One of the last surviving buildings from a great monastery, which is now home to a pub, is in danger of falling into disrepair campaigners have said.
The Abbey, in Darley Abbey, Derby, dates back to the 15th Century but has been closed since 2019.
Martin Repton, a city councillor who has helped set up a petition, described the condition of the scheduled ancient monument as "sacrilege".
Owners Samuel Smith's Brewery said they were committed to maintaining the pub.
The Augustinian Abbey of St Mary was once the largest and richest abbey in the county but was largely destroyed following the dissolution of the monasteries in 1538.
The Grade II listed two-storey building that houses the pub is among its few remains.
Mr Repton, the Labour councillor for the ward, said: "It was restored and became a pub 30 years ago and pubs aren't just places to drink, they are community assets.
"We know there have been other people and companies keen to take it over but Samuel Smith are hanging on to it.
"We've had lots of interest in the petition and won't stop until its future is secured.
"To let a building like this slowly fall apart is sacrilege."
Mr Repton said he was speaking to the council's conservation officers to see whether it might be possible to gain access to the building and assess its fabric.
A spokesman for the brewery said: "Samuel Smith's Brewery is committed to maintaining this fine, historic building as a pub.
"We are looking for a management couple to run it and as soon as we can find one, the pub will reopen."
It added the hospitality industry was facing staffing shortages.
A Historic England spokesperson said they were keen to work with the owners of the building to "discuss the future use and management of the Abbey pub".
It added the pub was "the most visible remaining part of the Augustinian Abbey of St Mary."
