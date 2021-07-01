Y Not Festival cancelled for second year running
- Published
A festival has been called off for a second year, with organisers blaming a lack of clarity from the government over insurance and pilot schemes.
Y Not Festival, which is normally held in the Derbyshire Peak District, was due to take place from 29 July to 1 August.
Last year's festival was also cancelled and a virtual event went ahead instead.
The government said it was working towards live events being able to reopen fully from the 19 July.
Y Not organisers tweeted: "It breaks our hearts to tell you that we have no choice but to delay until 2022."
The 15,000-capacity festival had secured its "biggest line-up yet" in 2021 with acts like Manic Street Preachers, Jade Bird, Kelis and Sigala joining the headliners.
But they said they had been placed "in an extremely awkward position".
"We are yet to receive the government's guidance from their pilot schemes, and the lack of a government-backed insurance package, amidst rising Covid cases both locally and nationally, makes us unable to fully commit to the next stages of planning needed for this year's event," they said.
They have also been unable to begin building the festival site "as we have no solid guarantee of it being allowed to take place".
"Despite positive government rhetoric, there is still little information we can rely on," they said.
"With further delays being a possibility and no guarantee from the government, everything we have built over the last 15 years could be lost if we carry on this year."
A government spokeswoman said it was providing "unprecedented support" for the sector via its Culture Recovery Fund.
"We understand the challenges live events have in securing indemnity cover and are exploring what further support may be required... once the sector is able to reopen," she said.
Tickets will be rolled over to 2022, pencilled in from 28 to 31 July, or refunds will be available.
