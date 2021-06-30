Gracie Spinks death: Stalking victim died from stab wound to neck
A woman found fatally injured in a field where she had gone to look after her horse died from a stab wound to her neck, an inquest has heard.
Gracie Spinks, 23, is thought to have been killed by former colleague Michael Sellers in Duckmanton, Derbyshire.
Friends say she had been stalked by Sellers, who was found dead nearby shortly afterwards.
Inquests have opened into the deaths of both Ms Spinks and Sellers at Chesterfield Coroner's Court.
Giving evidence, Det Con Graham Barrick, of Derbyshire Police, said Ms Spinks was a lifeguard, but had been working as a warehouse operative at the time of her death.
He said she was last seen alive by her mother at 07:30 BST on 18 June, when she left home in Chesterfield and drove five miles to Blue Lodge Farm in Duckmanton, where she kept her horse, Paddy.
"At just after 08:00 hours two witnesses found Gracie lying on the ground next to a patch of blood and she was unconscious," he said. "One witness saw a male running away."
No evidence of sexual assault
An ambulance was called at 08:13 and one of the witnesses carried out CPR, Det Con Barrick said.
"It was believed she had been kicked by her horse," he added.
Paramedics arrived at 08:17 and realised she had been assaulted, so East Midlands Ambulance Service called police.
Attempts were made to resuscitate Ms Spinks but she was pronounced dead at 08:50.
A post-mortem examination was carried out on 19 June. Her cause of death at this stage was given as a stab wound to the neck, which cut through her carotid artery, jugular vein and cervical spine.
Det Con Barrick said there was no evidence she had been sexually assaulted.
Giving evidence at the separate inquest opening for Sellers, Det Con Barrick said the 35-year-old was unemployed and was last seen at his family home in Sheffield at 06:30 on 18 June, when he left in his vehicle.
Police searched the area after Ms Spinks was found, but Sellers's body was found by members of the public. He was in an area of Blue Lodge Farm surrounded by trees and bushes.
A post-mortem examination suggested his death was "self-inflicted", as a result of starving his body of oxygen.
Derbyshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which means full inquests cannot be held until their investigation has concluded.
However, assistant coroner Matthew Kewley has asked police to give him a written update by 29 October.
