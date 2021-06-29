Benjamin Orton: Boy killed near cinema 'died from stab wounds', inquest hears
A boy killed outside a cinema in Derbyshire died from "multiple stab wounds", an inquest heard.
Benjamin Orton was attacked near the Odeon on Coppice Side, Swadlincote, at about 22:40 BST on 12 June.
The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while his 20-year-old friend who was also assaulted was taken to hospital for treatment.
An inquest was adjourned at Derby Coroner's Court pending police investigations.
Two boys, aged 16 and 17, have been charged with murder and attempted murder, while another 17-year-old boy has been charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
A post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 13 June gave a provisional cause of death of stab wounds, noting the "most significant" had injured the heart and right lung.
Sophie Lomas, assistant coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, adjourned the inquest until 30 July.
