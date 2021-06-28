Schoolboys from Derbyshire and Kent admit terrorism offences
A teenager who set up and ran an extremist right-wing group online has admitted terrorism offences.
The 15-year-old, from South Derbyshire, pleaded guilty to three offences, including possessing and disseminating a terrorist publication.
A 16-year-old, from Kent, also admitted providing an electronic link so others could access a terrorist publication.
The pair appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier and are due to be sentenced on 3 August.
They had been due to stand trial before admitting the offences.
The court heard the 15-year-old has a previous conviction for threatening to blow up a mosque on 20 January last year, which saw him being handed a referral order after pleading guilty to an offence under the Malicious Communications Act.
Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said that case had been described to him as a "bomb hoax, a prank and a joke".
The teenager pleaded guilty to possessing the terrorist publication the Anarchist Cookbook Version 2000, as well as disseminating a terrorist publication, and encouraging terrorism in August and September last year.
He was said by prosecutors to have managed a racist public channel on encrypted messaging app Telegram and also discussed "doing something" against ethnic minorities in other private groups.
The 16-year-old boy, who was a member of the Telegram chat group, admitted disseminating a terrorist publication by sending an electronic link that allowed others to access a terrorist publication known as the "white resistance manual" in August.
Adjourning sentencing for both boys, who cannot be identified because of their age, Mr Goldspring said: "The custody threshold has been crossed."
