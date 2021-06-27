'Heartbreaking' fire destroys Derbyshire riding club caravan
- Published
A fire at a horse riding club has destroyed a caravan and about £6,000 worth of equipment.
The fire at Springwood Riding Club in Horsley, Derbyshire, happened at about 15:30 BST on Thursday, damaging the caravan, a portable toilet and seating.
Club chairperson Charlotte Bonsal, 33, said it is the third time this year the site has been damaged.
Police said there were concerns the fire may have been started deliberately.
One of the three caravans the club uses was "trashed" along with the equipment inside at the start of the year.
Earlier this week, the club spotted one of the caravans had been damaged for a second time.
Then on Thursday, a caravan caught fire, with one of the club members raising the alarm after seeing a "huge plume of smoke" coming from the showground.
Ms Bonsal believes the club is being deliberately targeted.
She said: "All the chairs that we have, they all went up because they were stored behind the caravan and of course all its contents, which is thousands of pounds worth of kit.
"It's absolutely heartbreaking because you put so many hours of your own personal time into it - all the committee do."
Items lost in the fire include a tannoy system, timing system, rosettes and dressage sheets.
The club has launched an online fundraiser to help them pay for metal containers to eventually replace all the caravans.
Derbyshire Police confirmed the fire, on Smalley Mill Road, had been reported to them.
A force spokesman said: "Crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service attended, and inquiries are being carried out as there are concerns the fire may have been started deliberately."
