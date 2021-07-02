Derbyshire man blinded in one eye in attack seeks justice
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A man who was blinded in one eye in an attack says he has been let down by the legal system.
Colin Cadman, from Derbyshire, who says he was assaulted with a knuckleduster, has complained about the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Two boys, then aged 17 and 15, were charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, but were later convicted for affray and given community orders.
The CPS said legal tests for GBH with intent were not met.
Mr Cadman, 54, said he was driving along an icy road in Langley Mill in March 2018 when he almost hit a teenager, who ran into the road.
He said he rolled down his window and asked the group to "stop mucking around", but a snowball was thrown through his window.
"That's when I got out of the car and confronted them," he said.
Although Mr Cadman said "words were exchanged", he added the attack that followed was unprovoked and he "never threw a punch".
However he says he was punched twice, once in the eye, and fell to the ground.
"Both punches felt like a solid object was used," he said.
"They were kicking and punching me and laughing and joking. One boy said 'That's what you get when you get hit by a knuckleduster'.
"I wish I'd never got out of the car that day."
Mr Cadman said he managed to drive home and his partner, Helen Bailey, took him to Royal Derby Hospital.
Ms Bailey said she felt "numb" when she saw him, adding: "He was bleeding from his eye, it was out of its socket."
Doctors operated and tried to repair the damage, but the couple were told Mr Cadman had permanently lost his sight in his left eye.
Mr Cadman, a former Rolls Royce engineer, said: "I was gutted. I felt like crying."
He added he had had to leave his job due to the injury, which he described as "life-changing" and has not worked since.
Kaine Garratt, 20, and Reece Webster, 18, both pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of affray offered to them by the CPS at an earlier hearing.
Earlier in June Garratt, of Oxford Street, Ripley, was sentenced to a two-year community order at Derby Crown Court.
He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, a 30-day rehabilitation programme and pay a victim surcharge of £20.
Webster, of Cotmanhay Road, in Ilkeston, was given a one-year community order, with a four-month curfew, and told to pay a victim surcharge of £20.
Speaking after the case, Derbyshire Police said no evidence of a knuckleduster or weapon being used was found by officers investigating the offence.
However, Mr Cadman said he was "absolutely disgusted" with the sentencing.
"I haven't got justice for what happened to me. There's no punishment any more," he said.
A spokesperson for the CPS said: "At a pre-trial hearing, it was determined that our legal tests for grievous bodily harm with intent were not met.
"An alternative charge of affray was put to the defendants and they pleaded guilty.
"We attempted to contact Mr Cadman to explain the circumstances in more detail and remain in contact with him to address the concerns he has raised."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.