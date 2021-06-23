Man dies in Derbyshire farm slurry pit fall
A man has died after falling into a slurry pit - a mixture of manure and water - at a farm in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to the site near Elton by the fire service just before 20:00 BST on 14 June.
The force said the man, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital but died later.
It added the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) had been asked to prepare a file for the coroner.
A HSE spokesperson said it was providing assistance to Derbyshire Police, which is leading the investigation.
Slurry is used by farmers as a natural fertiliser for their crops.
It is normally broken up and mixed in a tank so it can be spread on the land.
