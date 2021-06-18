Duckmanton death: Woman found fatally injured in village field
- Published
A woman has died after being found injured in a field in a Derbyshire village.
Paramedics tried to save the woman on land near to Staveley Road in Duckmanton but she died at the scene, Derbyshire Police said.
The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the death and her family had been notified.
It said no further information would be released at this time for "investigative reasons".
Duckmanton is located about four miles (6km) from the town of Chesterfield.
A number of roads in the area around Staveley Road were closed through the afternoon while investigations were carried out.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said the woman's family was being supported by specialist officers.
They added officers would remain in the village to provide community reassurance and continue their inquiries.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.