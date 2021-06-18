Derbyshire road where vet drowned with dogs to stay closed
A country lane where a woman and her dogs drowned when her car got stuck in a ford is to stay closed permanently.
Doles Lane in Clifton, Derbyshire, has been temporarily closed since the death of Heike Mojay-Sinclare, 29, in December 2018.
Derbyshire County Council has now decided to permanently ban motor vehicles from using the road.
The only exceptions will be for access for adjacent home-owners and maintenance work.
An inquest earlier this month heard Ms Mojay-Sinclare, from London, had been driving to visit friends for a 30th birthday celebration when she got caught in the ford and became submerged inside her car.
She and her two dogs were found by rescuers several hours later.
Derbyshire Council Council held a meeting on Thursday to make a decision on the proposed Prohibition of Motor Vehicles Order on Doles Lane.
The road, just off the A515, passes through the Henmore Brook.
There are warning signs on the approach and a depth gauge to inform drivers how deep the ford is.
Despite this, the authority said a number of vehicles had become trapped by unexpectedly large volumes of water.
A council report said the permanent closure, which would involve gates being installed at both ends, had support from the fire service and police.
Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to access the lane.
Confirming the decision, Kewal Singh Athwall, chairman of the highways, assets and transport cabinet meeting, said: "Based on this very tragic incident and the support of the emergency services, I think endorsing the officer's recommendation is the right thing to do.''
