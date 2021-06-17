Driver who crashed into house after 165mph M1 police chase jailed
- Published
A driver who sped away from police at 165mph (265km/h) before hitting a house has been jailed for 12 months.
Usman Kiani, 19, led officers on a 60-mile (96km) chase down the M1 from Bradford to Leicestershire on 25 April.
His defence counsel said he went into a "blind panic" when police flashed him as he was not insured to drive his friend's car.
In sentencing, Judge Shaun Smith QC said: "How somebody wasn't killed in this I don't know."
Kiani, of Cobden Street, Luton, had earlier pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.
At Derby Crown Court, Judge Smith said: "I've been doing this job a long time, but I think it's the most appalling piece of driving I've ever seen without significant consequences.
"How nobody got injured in this 60-mile chase I don't know. Thank goodness they didn't.
"You had four other men in that car with you, and I know what you think now."
Prosecutor Sarah Allen detailed how Kiani drove through a police road block at speeds in excess of 150mph (241km/h).
After a high-speed chase down the M1 through West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, and Leicestershire, the teenager left the motorway at junction 20 because he realised he was running out of fuel.
He continued to drive through villages at over 100mph (160km/h) until he finally lost control and crashed into a wall in Theddingworth, Leicestershire.
The driver and four passengers tried to evade police by running away through fields but police helicopters followed their movements before they were captured.
Plea for mercy
In mitigation, defence counsel Nicola Patten said Kiani was of previous good character, and acted in a "blind panic" and "there was some encouragement coming from the other passengers in the car".
After sentencing, Kiani pleaded with the judge for clemency, to which Judge Smith said: "It saddens me to send somebody who's 19 years old and of previous good character to prison.
"If there was a possibility or any way I could've avoided it I promise you I would've done.
"But I simply cannot overlook something as bad as a 60-mile police chase at 165mph."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.