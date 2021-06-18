Mystery Derby car vandals turn out to be territorial crows
Residents who thought vandals had been scratching cars on their street have worked out the damage was actually caused by a pair of crows.
For several weeks, cars parked in Windsor Avenue, Littleover, Derby, have had their paintwork scratched and windscreen wipers broken.
It was assumed humans were responsible - until two crows were spotted attacking vehicles.
Experts believe the the birds were trying to defend their territory.
Resident Julie Bannister said she first noticed scratches on her car in April.
"I was worried because I thought it was vandals," she said.
"Then I realised it was the crows. Last night I saw one attacking the aerial on my husband's car."
Mrs Bannister, 54, said she had replaced her windscreen wipers twice in a month after the birds had "pecked at them and split them".
"The crows are elusive criminals and vandals," she said.
"There are scratches on the side windows and on the paintwork on the doors and bonnet.
"It has never happened before but now it's a daily occurrence."
She added the birds were not attacking people and were "easily spooked" when she tried to take a picture.
Some residents have now dubbed the crows Ronnie and Reggie after the Krays.
Mrs Bannister said she hoped a windscreen cover would prevent further damage.
Lloyd Buck, a conservation specialist and bird expert, said: "It's a pair of nesting, territorial crows that are seeing their reflection in vehicles' bodywork.
"As far as they are concerned, it is another rival crow and they are attacking it.
"They develop a behaviour called referred aggression."
He added the attacks should stop at the end of the nesting season in July but could resume next year.
Nick Brown, from Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said: "Although this bird behaviour is not commonplace, it can happen and it is understandably frustrating.
"Deterring them can be difficult. One way forward would be to cover the car with a rain cover or tape the windscreen wipers.
"After a while, the birds will eventually give up and move on."
