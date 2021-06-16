Swadlincote: Three arrests after man, 19, stabbed in park
- Published
Three people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in a park.
The 19-year-old was airlifted to hospital, where he remains, after emergency crews were called to Eureka Park, in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, just before 20:00 BST on Tuesday.
A boy, 17, an 18-year-old man and a woman, 64, have been arrested and remain in custody.
It comes after 17-year-old Benjamin Orton was fatally stabbed in the town on Saturday.
Mr Orton was attacked near the Odeon, in Coppice Side, Swadlincote and died at the scene.
Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, have been charged with murder and another 17-year-old has been charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
Derbyshire Police said they were "not able to confirm at this time" if the Eureka Park case was "linked to the tragic death" of Mr Orton.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to both stabbings.
On the Eureka Park case, the force said: "Although several people have come forward, we believe there are other passers-by who have yet to contact us.
"In particular, two men walking dogs were seen in the park and they may have witnessed something which could help the inquiry."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.