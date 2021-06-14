Swadlincote death: Teenage boy detained in cinema murder probe
- Published
A teenager has been arrested by officers investigating the murder of a 17-year-old boy and the assault of a 20-year-old man.
The pair were attacked in an alleyway at the side of the Odeon cinema in Coppice Side, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, just before 22:40 BST on Saturday.
Derbyshire Police said the 17-year-old, who has been named as Benjamin Orton, died at the scene.
The force said a local boy was detained on Sunday night and remains in custody.
The 20-year-old man, who suffered potentially life-changing injuries, is in a stable condition in hospital.
Derbyshire Police said the 17-year-old boy's death was being treated as murder and the force has appealed for witnesses and CCTV footage.
