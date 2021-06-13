Swadlincote: Murder probe after boy, 17, dies following assault
Police have launched a murder investigation after a 17-year-old boy was assaulted and died at the side of a cinema.
Emergency services were called to an alleyway next to the Odeon in the Derbyshire town of Swadlincote late on Saturday night.
Ambulance crews tried to save the boy but he died at the scene.
A 20-year-old man was also found with serious injuries, and is currently in a stable condition in hospital.
Police want to speak to any potential witnesses who were in the area between about 22:00 and 23:00 BST, when they think the boy was assaulted.
They also want to speak anyone who has dashcam footage.
