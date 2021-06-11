Man found by Derbyshire Police hiding under big teddy bear
- Published
Police officers searching a house for a wanted man said they found him hiding underneath a large teddy bear.
Derbyshire Police's dog section said the "game of hide and seek" started after the suspect locked himself inside a house in The Green, Hasland, Chesterfield.
The man was wanted over a breach of the conditions of his electronic tag.
Officers joked on Twitter the bear remains in custody for "assisting an offender".
The policing team was contacted at about 09:30 BST on Thursday after the suspect "ran away" from officers on the Chesterfield response unit and locked himself inside the house.
Police said entry was gained to the property and "the game of hide and seek commenced".
The suspect was soon located by an officer - crowned by colleagues as "hide and seek champion 2021".
The man was arrested on a bench warrant from magistrates in Nottingham, a force spokesman added.