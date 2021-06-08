Ockbrook School: One of the UK's oldest boarding schools to close
- Published
One of the UK's oldest boarding schools has announced it will close next month after running out of money.
Ockbrook School in Derbyshire, founded in 1799, said it remained "significantly loss-making", a situation made worse by the pandemic.
Trustees said they had been unable to find any financial backers for the school so it had become insolvent.
Staff and parents were informed of the decision on Monday and said the news had "come out of the blue".
In a letter to parents, Roberta Hoey, chairwoman of trustees, said a detailed strategic review was launched in March 2020 to find "the best way forward" and secure the future of the school.
"Following the consideration of a number of options, it has become clear that the school is significantly loss-making, a situation exacerbated by the Covid Pandemic, and we have not been able to find any backers willing to take on the scale of those losses," she said.
"As a result, the school has become insolvent and we therefore have no choice but to close Ockbrook School at the end of the 2021 Summer Term."
The school was first founded more than 220 years ago by the Moravian Church as a school for girls before it became fully co-educational in 2017.
Admission fees are currently £3,360 a term for primary school children, £4,435 for those in Years 7 to 9 and £4,565 for Years 10 to 13.
"This decision was not taken lightly but we have unfortunately exhausted all alternative options and keeping the school operating is simply not viable anymore," added Ms Hoey.
"This means that you will need to find alternative education for your child/children from September 2021 onwards."
The school, which has entered into a consultation process with affected employees, will close its doors on 9 July.
Staff and parents told BBC Radio Derby the announcement had "come out of the blue" and this was the first they had heard about the school's financial problems.
The school was recently criticised by a local council after it tore down a historic "ornate" gate without planning permission in 2019.
