Toddler dies after being found in Somercotes paddling pool
A toddler has died after being found unresponsive in a paddling pool at a "commercial address".
Derbyshire Police said officers were called to Nottingham Road, Somercotes, at about 13:30 BST on Wednesday.
The 23-month-old boy was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital but medical staff were unable to save him.
The force said it was investigating the circumstances around the child's death and its thoughts were with the family "at this most difficult of times".
A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 13:23 on 2 June to a commercial address in Somercotes.
"The caller reported a medical emergency.
"We sent two paramedics in fast response cars and a double-crewed ambulance. The air ambulance was also in attendance.
"One patient was taken to Royal Derby Hospital via double-crewed ambulance."
