Karl Taylor: Man sentenced for stolen alcohol row murder
A man who murdered a grandfather in a dispute over stolen alcohol has been given a 22-year sentence.
Karl Taylor was stabbed twice outside his home by Mateusz Maciejewski in Derby on 8 December 2019 after being accused of taking alcohol from a shop.
After the attack, Maciejewski visited a shopping centre and restaurant while his 43-year-old victim was taken to hospital, where he died on 26 December.
He was convicted of murder at Nottingham Crown Court on 17 May.
At Derby Crown Court on Thursday, the 20-year-old, of Shakespeare Street, Sinfin, was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 22 years and sent to a young offenders institution.
Gursimran Mann, Sahib Mann and Callum McConnell, who were tried alongside Maciejewski, were all found not guilty of murder.
Derbyshire Police said Mr Taylor had been involved in an argument with the Mann brothers about alcohol that had allegedly been stolen from the Premier store they owned near his home.
When Mr Taylor opened the door to the four men, Maciejewski stabbed him, leaving him with "extremely serious injuries".
The four then went shopping for new clothes and had a meal together, the force added.
Det Ch Insp Sally Blaiklock previously described Mr Taylor as a "loving father, grandfather, son and partner to Lisa".
"Karl did not deserve what happened to him, the incident could have taken a very different path had Maciejewski's first thought not been to respond with violence and the use of weapons," she said.
