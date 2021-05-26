Driver crashed into house after 165mph M1 police chase
A man was captured driving at 165mph (265 km/h) during a police chase before crashing into a house, a court has heard.
Usman Kiani's Audi was pursued by officers on the M1 in Derbyshire at about midnight on 25 April.
Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court heard Kiani then drove through several villages before crashing into a house in Theddingworth, Leicestershire.
The 19-year-old admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance.
Kiani, of Cobden Street, Luton, has been temporarily disqualified from driving and will be sentenced at Derby Crown Court next month.
Derbyshire Police, who released footage showing the car on the M1 and the aftermath of the crash, started following the Audi on the motorway near Tibshelf in the county.
District judge Jonathan Taaffe said police recorded the car hitting speeds of 165mph - the fastest the vehicle could go.
'Severe damage'
Mr Taaffe said the vehicle left the M1 in Leicestershire while still being chased by officers.
"It carried on at high speed through various villages in Leicestershire and ultimately collided with a house causing severe damage," he said.
Mr Taaffe said the offences were too serious to be dealt with by magistrates.
"This is, in my view, about as serious as dangerous driving this court will see," he added.
