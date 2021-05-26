County lines: Taxi footage helps convict drug dealing gang
A taxi driver was "instrumental" in the downfall of a county lines gang after a dashcam inside his vehicle filmed the group's drug dealing, police said.
The footage, released by Derbyshire Police, shows driver Shahid Iqbal agreeing to help the gang transport heroin and crack cocaine in his cab.
Police seized the taxi and found the footage as part of an investigation into the "Marlow Line".
It helped convict its members who were jailed at Derby Crown Court.
The Nottingham gang, led by Bright Norman, transported about a kilogram of Class A drugs into Derby between March and July 2020, police said.
Iqbal drove "vulnerable" teenage boys carrying drugs to Stockbrook, where they were sold on, police added.
The driver "coached" the teenagers and told them the gang would beat members for not delivering drugs quickly enough.
Taxi driver Iqbal, 41, of Hollinwell Avenue, Wollaton, Nottingham, was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
Six other gang members also admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and received the following prison sentences:
- Bright Norman, 25, of Hazel Hill Crescent, Bestwood, Nottingham - nine years and six months
- Andrew Evaristo, 24, of Charlbury Road, Bilborough, Nottingham - seven years and 10 months
- Mohammed Haely, 22, of Draper Crescent, Wokingham - six years and nine months
- Cherice Fuller, 28, of Burgass Road, Thorneywood, Nottingham - five years
- Nana Vandevelde, 18, of Penroyson Close, West Gorton, Manchester - 19 months
- Grady Mabika-Blessing, 21, of Westleigh Road, Broxtowe, Nottingham - three years
Three women involved in the gang pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and were given the following sentences:
- Mandy Hughes, 40, of St Davids Close, near Rykneld Park, Derby - three years
- Sharon Taylor, 35, of Harrison Street, Derby - 15 months
- Gemma Cooper, 36, of Harrison Street, Derby - 15 months, suspended for two years
County lines gangs use dedicated phone lines to send mass texts to customers and organise networks of couriers, often children and vulnerable adults, to move drugs from cities to smaller towns.
