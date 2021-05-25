Manslaughter arrest after veteran's death following bus station attack
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of an Army veteran who was attacked at a bus station.
Dennis Clarke, 82, died nine days after the assault at Derby Bus Station on 6 May.
Three boys, one aged 16 and two aged 13, were held on suspicion of assault.
Derbyshire Police said the 16-year-old, from Derby, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter on Monday and has since been bailed.
The two 13-year-olds remain on bail, the force added.
Mr Clarke's great nephew Ricky Davey told the BBC the veteran went to Singapore with the Army when he was 17 years old before having a variety of jobs after leaving.
