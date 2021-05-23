Tony Lyman: BBC Radio Derby presenter dies aged 65
- Published
BBC Radio Derby presenter Tony Lyman has died after a short illness.
The 65-year-old joined the station in 2010, presenting the Early Show for the East Midlands.
His career, which spanned more than 40 years, began in hospital radio and included stints at Leicester Sound, Smooth and a continuity announcer on Central TV.
BBC Radio Derby's executive editor Aftab Gulzar said he was a "brilliant broadcaster" and "wonderful man".
Mr Lyman was recently diagnosed with leukaemia and died in hospital on Friday.
'Radio was his life'
His daughter Eleanne Mould said he "was a right character," who was "very calm and would have done anything for anybody".
He had enjoyed listening to one of his favourite songs, Golden Earring by Radar Love, in hospital last week, she said.
"He used to sit at his computer listening to music he would like to play at the weekend. He was music mad and collected records over the years. Radio was his life.
"I miss him a lot."
In 1978, Mr Lyman joined The Voice of Peace, an offshore radio station which served the Middle East, after his time at Radio Nene Valley - Northampton's hospital radio station.
He was well-known in the East Midlands, with shows on Radio Trent, Leicester Sound, Century 106, Saga, Smooth and, finally, at BBC Radio Derby.
Mr Gulzar said: "Tony loved playing and talking about music and he managed to do that during an incredible career that's spanned more than 40 years.
"His real love was his Sunday show with music from the 60s, 70s and 80s.
"The ultimate professional and one of the kindest people you could wish to meet.
"The listeners and the team at Radio Derby are really going to miss him."
Listen live on BBC Sounds: Tribute show to Tony Lyman.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.