Derby Army veteran, 82, dies after bus station punch
An 82-year-old man died nine days after he was punched, fell to the ground and hit his head following an altercation with some youths, an inquest has heard.
Army veteran Dennis Clarke was taken to hospital after an attack at Derby Bus Station on 6 May, where he remained until he died on 15 May.
His inquest opening at Derby Coroner's Court heard his cause of death was a head injury, pending further tests.
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed.
Derbyshire Police said three boys, two aged 13 and one aged 16, have been released on police bail while inquiries continue.
Coroner Peter Nieto said: "On 6 May between 16:20 and 16:25, Mr Clarke was involved in an altercation with some young men at the Eagle Centre in Derby.
"A short time later, there was a further altercation at the bus station and Mr Clarke was pushed and punched. He fell back on to the ground and banged his head on the floor.
"He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre. He remained at the hospital until he died on Saturday 15 May."
Mr Nieto said he had reason to suspect Mr Clarke, of Alvaston, did not die of natural causes and "may have died as a result of injuries from when he fell and hit his head".
His great nephew Ricky Davey previously told the BBC his uncle loved dancing and had gone into town that day to get his blue suede shoes fixed.
He said Mr Clarke was "like a second dad to him", who will be "remembered for his kindness and loving towards people, his crazy moves on the dance floor and his yodelling".
The coroner said he was not able to set a date to complete the inquest due to a continuing police investigation into the attack.