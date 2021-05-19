Dog stolen from Swadlincote kennels found 130 miles away
- Published
A dachshund that was one of eight dogs stolen from a kennels has been reunited with his owner after being discovered in a field more than 130 miles away.
Rikki was among the dogs taken from a property on Burton Road, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, on 10 February.
He was found on Monday in a field about 133 miles (214km) away near Basingstoke, Hampshire.
A charity that has helped to find him said he was covered in fleas, has overgrown claws and frostbitten ears.
Rikki is the third of the eight dogs to be found so far.
Two others were found in Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire, while five are still unaccounted for.
Seven-year-old Rikki was reunited with his owner Shelley Tomsett, from King's Lynn, Norfolk, on Tuesday.
"He's so pleased to have his ball back and playing with it because that's all he loves doing - playing ball and having hugs," Mrs Tomsett said.
Four of the eight dogs that were stolen belong to Mrs Tomsett.
They were staying at her friend's kennels while she recovered from some health problems.
Mrs Tomsett said not having Rikki with her has been "so weird".
"He's top dog here and all the others missed him for quite a while and didn't know what to do because it was like their boss had disappeared.
"Everybody missed him, even my husband who's not that keen on my dogs," she said.
"I had got to the point of thinking I'd never see any of them again so this has really given me a boost."
Lisa Dean, from Beauty's Legacy - a charity that helps find lost and stolen animals - said: "Rikki is barely recognisable, he has gone grey and lost most of his beautiful ginger.
"He has lost weight, is filthy and covered in fleas, has overgrown claws, and very, very sore frostbitten ears.
"He is utterly exhausted."
Derbyshire Police are still appealing for anyone with any information in relation to the theft of the dogs to contact officers.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.