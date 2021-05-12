Paraglider died in 'tragic' Peak District landing accident
- Published
An experienced paraglider died after the wind suddenly changed as he prepared to land, an inquest has heard.
Tim Ogden was out with friends near Mam Tor in the Peak District, Derbyshire, when he encountered turbulence in the air on 14 August last year.
Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard he died at the scene from chest injuries suffered on impact.
The 53-year-old, who was a retired IT manager, was described as "a real rock" to his family.
The inquest heard Mr Ogden - who was born in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, but lived in Sheffield - had been a keen participant in many sports, including skiing and scuba diving, and was active in a number of associations over the years.
He was a member of Derbyshire Soaring Club, where he had progressed to coach other members, and he was known as a safe and "thorough" flyer.
On the day of his death, he was out flying with Guy Richardson and Andrew Tillsley.
In a statement Mr Richardson said he went to land once the winds picked up to about 30mph (48km/h).
He said he suffered a "60% asymmetric collapse" to the left side of his wing as the wind changed direction while landing at Windy Knoll.
Despite then dealing with a 40% asymmetric collapse to the right side, he managed to land safely, but radioed his two friends to tell them to land at another nearby site to avoid the turbulence.
'Competent, qualified and experienced'
While Mr Tillsley acknowledged the message and landed elsewhere, Mr Ogden did not have his radio with him and did not respond.
As he landed in Windy Knoll, his glider suffered similar wing collapses, and though an emergency parachute was deployed, the court heard it did not have time to inflate before landing.
CPR was administered by witnesses and emergency services were called, but Mr Ogden was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 19:30 BST.
Recording a conclusion of accidental death, assistant coroner Matthew Kewley said Mr Ogden was "a suitably competent, qualified and experienced pilot" who knew the area well and "was using equipment that was suitable for the flight and was in an air-worthy state".
The asymmetric wing collapse was "caused by the turbulent air" around Windy Knoll.
"All of the evidence points towards this being a tragic accident," he said.
Paying tribute to her brother, Kathryn Evans told the inquest Mr Ogden was "a real rock to the family", and acted as their father's carer before he died in July last year.
"[He] died doing something he loved," she said.
"Since his death we've had so many lovely comments from his friends from all walks of life, and are proud of him as a son, brother and uncle."
