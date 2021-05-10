Covid-19: Wilsthorpe School to reopen after outbreak
- Published
A secondary school forced to shut after a coronavirus outbreak has written to parents to explain its reopening schedule.
Wilsthorpe School, in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, did not reopen last week after more than 100 staff and students tested positive.
The surrounding borough of Erewash now has the highest seven-day infection rate in England.
In a letter to parents the school said there would be a "staggered reopening".
In the seven days up to 5 May, the rate of infection in Erewash per 100,000 people was 140.4, up from just 12.1 in the week up to 28 April.
Head teacher Derek Hobbs told families pupils in Years 10 to 13 will be able to return on Tuesday, with Years 7 and 8 allowed back on Thursday and all year groups from Friday.
"I realise that this staggered reopening of school presents significant challenges for families, but we have taken this approach on clear advice from public health professionals," he said.
Mr Hobbs said further "mitigation measures" will be in place in the school as "there has been no clear evidence of the source" of the outbreak.
The new rules include increased supervision of hand-washing, more outdoor catering and seating, "reinforcing established year group bubbles and the social distancing measures" and postponing extracurricular clubs and activities.
Pupils who have returned negative results on lateral flow tests are asked to complete another before returning to school, while students not in school will be able to access their work through Google Classroom.
"The vast majority of our students have been vigilant in both wearing a face covering and using and reporting the results of lateral flow tests consistently," Mr Hobbs said in his letter.
"We would urge families to continue to support us in these two areas."
