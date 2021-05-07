Safety course for former Amazon lorry driver 'a kick in teeth'
A former Amazon lorry driver who "rammed" a van off the road has been told to take a driving safety course.
Dashcam footage from November showed Adrian Kowalski's truck being forced onto a curb by an Amazon vehicle at a roundabout just off the M1 in Barlborough, Derbyshire.
Police said their decision to offer a course, instead of proceeding to court, was "not an easy option".
But Mr Kowalski said it felt like a "kick in the teeth".
He said he plans to write to the police to ask them to reconsider.
'Slap on the wrists'
"I'm really annoyed," he said. "The punishment is disproportionate for what he did.
"He was trying to ram me off the road.
"You get six points for using your phone and he's got off with nothing on his record.
"I'm not trying to get him locked up but what he did doesn't justify a slap on the wrists."
Describing what happened last year, Mr Kowalski said the two vehicles had almost crashed into each other on a roundabout because the driver was in the wrong lane.
He said the driver then followed "inches behind him", flashing the lorry's lights and sounding its horn.
Dashcam footage shows the Amazon vehicle driving in the wrong lane and swerving towards Mr Kowalski.
At the next roundabout Mr Kowalski said he was forced on to the verge to avoid being hit.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said they had sufficient evidence to prosecute for a single offence of driving without due care and attention.
He said the force had decided not to take it to court but added the safe and considerate driving course was "not an easy option" and reduced reoffending.
He added: "The cost of the course is currently £183, which has to be met by the participant and roughly equates to the amount of any fine.
"The participant must give up one day to attend the course, whereas if the matter went to court his attendance would not be necessary.
"The only thing that the defendant does not receive is penalty points on his licence if they choose to attend."
If the driver turns the course down, the case would then proceed to court he said.
He added he hoped drivers who attended were more focused and avoided putting others at risk in future.
Last year Amazon said the driver - who was employed by a third party - would no longer be working for them.
