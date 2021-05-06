Covid-19: Wilsthorpe School shut after more than 100 test positive
A school will stay shut until next week after more than 100 secondary school pupils and staff tested positive for coronavirus.
Wilsthorpe School, in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, did not reopen following the bank holiday after infections were confirmed.
Now the school, which has about 950 pupils, has said further cases mean it will not fully reopen until 11 May.
Derbyshire County Council said it is "monitoring the situation closely".
A spokesman for the authority said all cases and contacts have been told to self-isolate and the school will undergo a deep clean.
Two mobile testing units opened exclusively for staff, pupils and people with a direct link to the school on Thursday.
The school is also postponing assessments for GCSE and A-level years.
Analysis: Rob England, BBC England Data Unit
Erewash's current weekly rate of 27.7 coronavirus cases per 100,000 population does not reflect the Long Eaton school outbreak, cases for which seem to be recorded between 2 and 4 May so far.
When calculating weekly totals, the BBC does not count cases over the latest three days, as they are largely incomplete and likely to rise.
But looking a day ahead, at the figures from 26 April to 2 May, the authority's weekly rate is set to more than double to about 64 cases per 100,000 population.
Had this total been recorded yesterday, it would have placed the area in the top 10 highest infection rates in England.
In a letter to families, the school said its "cautious approach" was designed to limit the spread of Covid-19.
Head teacher Derek Hobbs said in the letter: "Thank you for your support, flexibility and understanding at this time.
"We look forward to being able to welcome students back into the building, as soon as it is safe to do so."
The school said though it had moved to remote learning, the timetable would remain the same.
