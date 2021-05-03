Taxi lands on Jeep in Long Eaton after 'swerving to avoid cat'
A taxi and a cat had a lucky escape after a driver swerved to avoid the animal and landed on top of a parked car, police said.
Derbyshire Police were called to the scene at Shakespeare Street, Long Eaton, at about 03:55 BST on Monday.
On Twitter Erewash Response Unit said the taxi driver avoided hitting the cat but ended up "parking on top of a Jeep".
Nobody was injured and the drivers swapped details, the force said.
