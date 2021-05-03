BBC News

Taxi lands on Jeep in Long Eaton after 'swerving to avoid cat'

Published
image copyrightDerbyshire Police
image captionThe taxi landed on the parked car in Shakespeare Street after avoiding a cat

A taxi and a cat had a lucky escape after a driver swerved to avoid the animal and landed on top of a parked car, police said.

Derbyshire Police were called to the scene at Shakespeare Street, Long Eaton, at about 03:55 BST on Monday.

On Twitter Erewash Response Unit said the taxi driver avoided hitting the cat but ended up "parking on top of a Jeep".

Nobody was injured and the drivers swapped details, the force said.

image copyrightDerbyshire Police
image captionPolice said the "impressive" parking resulted in no injuries

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.