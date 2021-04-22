BBC News

Cancer patient marries partner in Derby care home ceremony

image copyrightAbbeydale Nursing Home
image captionJeff and Pauline Thomas married at Abbeydale Nursing Home

A man with incurable cancer has married his partner of 18 years after a ceremony at his care home.

Jeff Thomas has been living at Abbeydale Nursing Home in Derby since September after being diagnosed with incurable lung cancer in 2019.

The 72-year-old popped the question to Pauline Murray in March, and a special licence for the wedding was granted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Pauline, also 72, said Jeff is her second "soul mate".

image copyrightPauline Murray
image captionThe pair met on a blind date at a pub

Mr and Mrs Thomas first met on a blind date in a pub nearly two decades ago after the death of Pauline's first husband Jack.

The happy couple had endured weeks apart after the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to visits to the home, where Mr Thomas lives to help with treatment for his condition.

After finally tying the knot on Wednesday, they said they look forward to enjoying as much time together as possible.

"I think it's a nice sensation to be actually married," said Mr Thomas.

"I just love her and adore her."

image copyrightAbbeydale Nursing Home
image captionThe happy couple thanked care home staff for hosting the wedding

The new Mrs Thomas said the wedding had been "a magical day".

"It's nice to know I've got his name," she said.

"We've loved each other like [a married couple] from the beginning.

"I just want him for a bit longer if I can."

image copyrightAbbeydale Nursing Home

