Three badgers shot dead in Derbyshire Peak District
Police are investigating after three badgers were found shot dead in the Peak District.
A member of the public reported finding the bodies in two fields off Maynestone Road in Chinley, Derbyshire, on Sunday.
Two of the badgers had been left next to a public footpath and Derbyshire Police said it was clear all three had been shot.
The force's rural crime team said it believed the animals were killed at about 22:30 BST on Saturday.
Officers are now appealing for information or dashcam footage of a pick-up truck spotted in the area between 22:00 and 23:30.
Killing badgers is illegal under the Protection of Badgers Act.
However, a nationwide cull has been under way in recent years to try to prevent the spread of bovine tuberculosis.
A vaccination campaign is also running, which wildlife groups argue is more humane and effective.
Dominic Dyer, policy adviser and British wildlife advocate for the Born Free Foundation, described the badger shootings in Chinley as "one of the worst persecution incidents ever seen in Britain".
He said: "Badgers are one of the most protected but persecuted species in Britain."
