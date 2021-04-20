Covid: Derbyshire man fined £10k over M1 crash fireworks tribute
- Published
A man has been fined £10,000 after organising an illegal gathering as a tribute for a friend who died in a crash on the M1, police said.
Derbyshire Police said the 23-year-old, from Shirebrook, Derbyshire, advertised the event on 5 April on social media.
More than 400 people attended the gathering, which featured fireworks, on land near Shirebrook Leisure Centre.
Police said thousands had lost loved ones and had been unable to grieve as they wanted due to obeying Covid rules.
Officers said after receiving dozens of calls from residents, they responded to disperse the group.
They then used social media videos of the gathering to help identify the organiser.
Ch Supt Hayley Barnett said: "Over the last year thousands of people have lost loved ones and have been unable to grieve in the way they would normally be able to.
"We understand how hard this [is] and my heart goes out to all those who find themselves in a situation that means they are unable to say goodbye.
"However, coronavirus still remains a very real risk to public health with restrictions on certain gatherings still in place and we will continue to use enforcement measures where necessary to protect the public."
