Police hunt suspects after stolen Derbyshire dog found safe
- Published
A dog that was stolen during an attack on its owner has been found "safe and unharmed", police have said.
Joanna Fox said she was approached by two men while walking in Woodville, Derbyshire, on Sunday evening.
The 50-year-old said one man pushed her to the floor while another held his fist to her face.
Her two-year-old dachshund, Minnie, was taken by the men who drove off, but has been handed in to a vet in the Loughborough area of Leicestershire.
Det Sgt Mark Ryan, from Derbyshire Police, said: "To be able to reunite Minnie with her owners is great news."
Police have released an image of one man, and asked anyone with information to get in touch.
Both men are described as being in their 30s, with one being white, of a stocky build with short fair hair.
Police said the men left with the dog in a black Ford Mondeo - registration beginning YG60 - along Moira Road in the direction of Albert Village.
Mr Ryan added: "I would first like to thank the public for their help in making Minnie a sausage dog who was just too hot to handle.
"We all know just how important a dog is to a family."
