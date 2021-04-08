Mackworth church fire: Renewed optimism over rebuild of Grade I chapel
The vicar of a 700-year-old church devastated by fire says she is "more optimistic" the Grade I-listed building can be returned to its former glory.
Large parts of All Saints' Church in Mackworth, Derby, were gutted by the blaze in December.
Work is under way to stabilise the structure before rebuilding begins.
Reverend Jacqueline Stober said the church had suffered a lot of damage but there was "still hope we can keep the flavour of a medieval building".
"The building is still very unsafe," said Rev Stober.
"They are investigating whether they can strengthen the columns which were in danger of collapsing.
"They were completely eaten away by the fire and so weren't supporting the arches or walls."
Archaeologists have been on site to salvage items from the rubble, including paperwork and silverware from a safe and a 4ft (1.2m) silver cross.
"We are glad of all the bits and pieces we can get out of the debris, and we are hoping to restore them and take them into the future," Rev Stober added.
"We were terrified about whether the church could be saved, but as the days go on people are more optimistic that it can be rebuilt. There's less uncertainty now.
"That is the direction we are heading in, as long as the walls stay standing."
There has been a place of worship on the church's site since the 11th Century but the current building dates back to the 14th and 15th Century, with Victorian restorations.
The latest phase of work is expected to continue until mid-May, with the entire project expected to take three years.
Members of the community have been fundraising towards the rebuild of the church, but insurers will largely cover the cost of up to £11m.
Jeremy Trott, from Ecclesiastical Insurance, said specialists were still removing debris from the site and would "preserve anything of value".
He said: "This is a complex project due to the age of the church and its listed status, as well as the surrounding land having scheduled monument status.
"But ourselves and partners involved are focused on restoring this stunning church to its former glory."
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of arson in December and has been bailed while inquiries continue.
