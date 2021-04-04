No BBQs plea after Peak District moorland fire
- Published
People have been warned not to light barbecues in the Peak District after a fire spread across three hectares (seven acres) of farmland.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Rushup Edge, in Derbyshire, at 13:34 BST on Saturday.
Witnesses said the fire was caused by people cooking near a footpath, the fire service added.
This blaze follows another moorland fire at Birchen Edge, Baslow, on Tuesday.
Last year, officials called for shops in the national park to stop selling BBQs after a series of fires.
On Saturday, six fire crews worked with Peak District rangers and mountain rescue teams to prevent the spread of the latest fire, and protect the moorland and nearby pregnant ewes.
On Twitter, the fire service said: "If you're heading out to the Peak District, leave the BBQ at home."
Posting a picture of a disposable BBQ found at the scene, near Castleton, it added: "Come on people this is your countryside - let's protect it!"
The fire was extinguished by 17:00.
