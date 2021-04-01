Killamarsh murder inquiry: Boy, 16, arrested after death of man
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an assault.
Ricky Collins, 31, died in hospital after being found by police injured at the junction of Westthorpe Road and Upperthorpe Road in Killamarsh, Derbyshire, at 22:00 BST on Monday.
It followed reports of a disturbance at a house in Westthorpe Road.
A 43-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Derbyshire Police said the two people who have been detained were from the Sheffield area.
Det Insp Chris Marriott said: "While we have arrested two people, and believe it to be an isolated incident, we are continuing to investigate a number of lines of inquiry and continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened to contact us."
